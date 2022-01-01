Squid in Champaign

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Champaign restaurants that serve squid
SUSHI
SUSHI SIAM
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign
Avg 4.7
(271 reviews)
Karaage Squid
$8.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
Sakanaya
403 East Green St., Champaign
No reviews yet
Squid *
$4.00
ika* (raw)
More about Sakanaya
