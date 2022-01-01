Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve squid

SUSHI

SUSHI SIAM

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Karaage Squid$8.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
Sakanaya

403 East Green St., Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid *$4.00
ika* (raw)
More about Sakanaya

