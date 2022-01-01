Vegetarian pizza in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Husson's Pizza
4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston
|12" Vegetarian Pizza
|$14.70
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
Husson's Pizza
301 36th Street, Charleston
|12" Vegetarian Pizza
|$14.70
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
Husson's Pizza
6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston
|12" Vegetarian Pizza
|$14.70
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives