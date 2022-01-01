Go
Chef Adrianne's

Chef Adrianne's modern, refined American fare menu & California wines served amid wine-country decor.

11715 Sherri Lane

Popular Items

Sweet Corn Tamalito$17.00
Black Tiger Shrimp, Garlic Cream, Scallion, Chipotle
Harris Ranch Black Angus$51.00
14oz Filet Mignon, Au Poivre, Dijon Cognac Sauce, Au Jus, White Truffle Oil
Brown Sugar Cajun Baby Back Ribs$17.00
Red Chimichurri
Burratta Mozzarella$18.00
Burrata Mozzarella Fig, Prosciutto, Onion, Balsamic, Truffle
Burrata Mozzarella Honey Dew, Cantaloupe, Prosciutto, Spicy Honey
Burrata Mozzarella Brooklyn Pepperoni Cups, Spicy Honey, Basil, Sundried Tomato Foccacia
French Onion Soup (Tuesday Only)$16.00
Caramelized Onions, Cognac, Fresh Thyme, Ciabatta, Provolone Cheese, White Truffle
Slow Roasted Pork Wontons$14.00
Soy, Guava, Queso Blanco
White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
Harris Ranch Black Angus Five Diamond Reserve$69.00
16oz Filet Mignon Center Cut, Top 3% Black Angus Cattle, Au Poivre, Dijon Cognac Sauce, Au Jus, White Truffle Oil
Sweet and Spicy Shrimp$19.00
Sweet Chili, Garlic
Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon$35.00
Brown Sugar Crust, Sweet Chili Aioli, Roasted Potatoes, Garlic Sautéed Spinach
Location

11715 Sherri Lane

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

