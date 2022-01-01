Chef Adrianne's
Chef Adrianne's modern, refined American fare menu & California wines served amid wine-country decor.
11715 Sherri Lane
Popular Items
Location
11715 Sherri Lane
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Maki
Come in and enjoy!
Pisco
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.
Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.
La Carreta Kendall
Miami's Cuban Kitchen
Latin House Grill
Come in and enjoy!