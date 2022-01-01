Go
Toast

Sushi Maki

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

11531 SW 88th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)

Popular Items

Bubble Tea - On The Rocks$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11531 SW 88th St

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pisco

No reviews yet

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.
Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Chef Adrianne's

No reviews yet

Chef Adrianne's modern, refined American fare menu & California wines served amid wine-country decor.

Bocas Grill Kendall rebuilding

No reviews yet

We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a feast of flavors that will take you on a gastronomic journey to South America. Through teamwork and lots of effort, we deliver an honest and emotional message to the world: "IN AREPA WE TRUST"

Chifa Du Kang - Kendall

No reviews yet

Authentic Chinese-Peruvian Chifa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston