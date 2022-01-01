Go
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike

Shillington, PA 19607

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers (4) and French Fries$9.99
4 breaded chicken fingers, French fries and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
Large Pizza 16"$12.99
16" Neapolitan round pizza
2 Large Cheese Pizzas$21.99
2 round Neapolitan pizzas for $20.99 (Toppings cost extra)
Cheesesteak - Large$9.75
Steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce
Italian Sub - Large$8.75
Ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil and vinegar
Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
5 mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade sauce
Garden Salad$5.50
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
Wings (10)$11.99
10 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of sauce
French Fries$3.99
Deep fried delicious golden French fries
Chicken Fingers (5)$7.99
5 breaded chicken fingers, and your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington PA 19607

