CHILL in the Village

Gravity

No reviews yet

At Gravity, we are defined by our distinct menu and vibrant ambience. The menu hosts freshly prepared modern American dishes that will rotate seasonally. Some favorite dishes include Costa Brava Calamari, Super Krill Shrimp Salad, Rustic Vegetable & Goat Cheese Salad, Hawaiian Chicken Bowl, Seafood Linguini and Filet and Frites. Saturday and Sunday brunch will be offered, as well as a weekly happy hour with food and drink specials.

Diverse fare with vegetarian options provides everyone a way to experience Gravity.

