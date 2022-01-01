Go
Chino's Fusion Hacienda

Rice bowls, tacos, and more! Come in and enjoy our unique blend of Tex-Mex, Filipino, and other Asian flavors:)

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FAJITA CHICKEN TACO$4.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PICO, CHEESE, LETTUCE
BUILD YOUR OWN TACO$3.00
CHOOSE 3 ITEMS FOR YOUR TACO
THE BAD TACO$3.50
BACON, POTATOS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, EGGS, CHEESE
ADOBO CHICKEN RICE BOWL$11.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONION, AND POTATOS IN ADOBO SAUCE, CANDIED JALAPENOS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
FAJITA BEEF TACO$5.00
CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PICO, CHEESE, LETTUCE
MIGAS TACO$3.50
EGGS, PICO, TORTILLA STRIPS, CHEESE
THE GOOD TACO$3.50
MUSHROOMS, PICO, AVOCADO, EGG
ADOBO CHICKEN TACO$4.25
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND POTATOS IN ADOBO SAUCE, SPRING ONION
CHICKEN RICE BOWL$10.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AVOCADO SLICES, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
THE UGLY TACO$4.00
FAJITA BEEF, BEANS, POTATOS, CHEESE, OVER MEDIUM EGG
Location

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
