City Vibes Coffee

City Vibes Coffee is a local coffee house located in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District in Los Angeles, CA. We strive in providing the best, highest quality coffee and making every drink to perfection.

5251 Lankershim Boulevard

Popular Items

Poppy Seed Muffin$4.25
Salted Caramel Latte
Hot Matcha Latte
Dulce de Leche Latte
Iced Lavender Honey Latte
Blueberry Muffin$4.25
Raspberry White Mocha
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Location

North Hollywood CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Superba Snacks and Coffee

Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!

Jamba

Jamba Juice

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO

Built into the North Hollywood Historic Train Depot as part of the restoration of this registered State Historic Landmark Building, this cafe brings back to life a longtime hub of the neighborhood. Built in the early 1890s, the depot is situated at the intersection of the Red Line and Orange Bus Line — two of the city’s most-traveled public transportation routes. It’s a warm, welcoming venue where residents and commuters can enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures: a delicious cup of coffee and good company.

District Pub

Come in and enjoy!

