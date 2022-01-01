Go
Clancy's Restaurant

8 Upper County Road

Popular Items

Risotto$6.00
Fish and Chips$25.00
Fillets, lightly breaded ~ served with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
French Fries$6.00
1/2 Chicken$25.00
Served with mashed potato, asparagus and pan jus
Asian Stir Fry$25.00
Scallops, shrimp, chicken tenderloins and stir fry vegetables in a mildly spicy Thai peanut sauce ~ over rice
This cannot be GLUTEN FREE
Chopped Salad$17.00
Diced mango, apple, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, pistachios, feta cheese in a lemon basil vinaigrette
Fish Sandwich$17.00
Fried cod topped with Swiss cheese ~ served with tartar sauce, fries and cole slaw THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Bk Stuffed Shrimp$29.00
Four shrimp stuffed with crabmeat stuffing topped with beurre blanc sauce ~ with your choice of starch and fresh vegetable
Seafood Alfredo$30.00
Fettuccine tossed with shrimp, scallops, fish, and lobster in creamy alfredo sauce
Kari-Anne$22.00
Chicken tenderloins sauteed with broccoli, penne pasta, white wine, garlic ~ topped with romano cheese
Location

Dennis Port MA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
