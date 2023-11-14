- Home
Cleat & Anchor
243 Lower County Rd
Dennis Port, MA 02639
Dinner
Soups & Salads
- Chowder$9.95
Cherry Stone Clams, Garlic, Onion, Fresh Herbs, Corn, House Smoked Bacon & Cream (GF)
- Garden Salad$13.95
Mixed Baby Greens, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, European Cucumbers, Spanish Onions, Carrots & choice of House-made dressing (GF)
- Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Herbed Croutons, House Caesar Dressing (*GF*)
- Crock Chili$12.95
Crock of Smoked Brisket, Ground Beef, Braised Oxtail & Bean Chili served w/ Sour Cream & Green Onions & House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips (GF)
Appetizers
- New Orleans Crab Cakes$17.95
Two Lump Crab Cakes w/ Roasted Sweet Corn Salsa & Spicy Chipotle Aioli (GF)
- Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta$17.95
Sautéed Baby Shrimp. Baby Heirloom Tomato, Garlic, Parsley, White Wine, Butter, Herb Focaccia
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.95
Creamy Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Cream Cheese, Cheese Blend, House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Carrots & Celery Sticks (GF)
- Anchor Poutine$14.95
Tater Tots, Clam Chowder, Scallions, House Smoked Bacon (GF)
- Flash-Fried Artichoke Hearts$12.95
Marinated Artichoke hearts, Lemon Aioli (GF)
- Nachos$15.95
House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Melted Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Fresh Jalapenos, Shredded Lettuce, Black Olives (GF)
- 4pc Homemade Chicken Tenders$12.95
Chicken Tenders, Carrot & Celery Sticks, Ranch (GF)
- 6pc Homemade Chicken Tenders$17.95
Chicken Tenders, Carrot & Celery Sticks, Ranch (GF)
- 6pc Smoked Wings$12.95
Jumbo House Smoked Wings, Carrot & Celery, Choice of House BBQ or Mustard BBQ Sauce (GF)
- 12pc Smoked Wings$24.95
Jumbo House Smoked Wings, Carrot & Celery, Choice of House BBQ or Mustard BBQ Sauce (GF)
Entrees
- Fish & Chips$24.95
8oz Double Battered Fried Cod, Tater Tots, House Slaw & Tartar Sauce (GF)
- Pan Seared Salmon$31.95
Faroe Island Salmon, Fingerling Potatoes, Cipollini Onions, Bacon Lardons, Brussels Sprout, Lemon Beurre Blanc (GF)
- Baked Cod$28.95
Herb Crusted Cod, Crimini Mushroom & Butternut Squash Risotto, Lemon, Butter (GF)
- Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
Chicken Breast, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Peas, Creamy Gravy, Buttery Puff Pastry
- Marinated Steak Tips$32.95
Grilled Steak Tips, Plantation Stiggin's Fancy Pineapple Rum & Teriyaki Marinade, Jasmine Rice, Brussels Sprouts (GF)
- Full Mac & Cheese$18.95
Cavatappi Pasta, 3 Cheese Béchamel, Herb Crumb Topping
- Half Mac & Cheese$12.95
Cavatappi Pasta, 3 Cheese Béchamel, Herb Crumb Topping
- Half Rack St. Louis Ribs$26.95
Smoked House Dry-rubbed St. Louis Cut Ribs, Jalapeno Corn Bread, Signature BBQ Sauce & your choice of 1 side (*GF*)
- Full Rack Ribs$47.95
Smoked House Dry-rubbed St. Louis Cut Ribs, Jalapeno Corn Bread, Signature BBQ Sauce & your choice of 1 side (*GF*)
- BBQ Sampler Platter$36.95
1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs, Half Pound Smoked Wings, House-made Sausage, Jalapeno Corn Bread, Signature BBQ Sauces & your choice of 1 side (*GF*)
- The "Local Boi" Combo Platter$69.00
1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs, Half Pound Smoked Wings, House-made Sausage, House Smoked Brisket, Jalapeno Corn Bread, Signature BBQ Sauces & your choice of 1 side AND a Bottle of Joseph Carr Paso Robles '18 Cabernet Sauvignon (*GF*)
Specials
- Prime Rib$26.95Out of stock
Queen's Cut Prime Rib served w/ Mashed Potatoes, Veg of the Day, Horseradish Cream Sauce, & Au Jus
- Prime Rib End Cut$26.95Out of stock
Queen's Cut Prime Rib served w/ Mashed Potatoes, Veg of the Day, Horseradish Cream Sauce, & Au Jus
- Pasta Special$19.95
House Made Beef Bolognese. Over Fresh Linguini, Shaved Parmesan (NON GF)
- Prime Rib Sandwich$17.95Out of stock
Shaved Prime Rib, Swiss cheese, Horseradish Cream Sauce, Tots, Pickle, and A side of Au Jus
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
House Smoked & Dry-Rubbed Pork Shoulder, Signature BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun, Tots & Fried Shallots (*GF*)
- Brisket Sandwich$17.95
House Smoked Brisket, Pickles, Horseradish Cream, Potato Bun, Tots (*GF*)
- Fish Sandwich$15.95
Fresh Catch of the Day Double Battered & Deep Fried, Potato Bun, Tater Tots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tartar Sauce (*GF*)
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Potato Bun, Tater Tots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & a Pickle
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Double Battered Fried Chicken Breast, Potato Bun, Tater Tots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & a Pickle
- The Cleat Bistro Burger$17.95
Grilled 8oz Beef Burger, Choice of Cheese (American, Swiss or Cheddar), Potato Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle (*GF*)
- Smokehouse Burger$20.95
Grilled 8oz Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, House Smoked Slab Bacon, Fried Shallots, Potato Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tater Tots, Pickle & Signature BBQ Sauce (*GF*)
- Buff Chicken Sandwich$18.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Dry Rub, Jalapenos, Potato Bun, Tater Tots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing (*GF*)
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$17.95
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, House Smoked Slab Bacon, Potato Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Buttermilk Ranch (*GF*)
Sides
- Side Salad$8.00
Small Garden Salad w/ Choice of Dressing GF
- Side Cole Slaw$5.50
Small Side of Cole Slaw
- Side Tater Tots$6.00
Small Side of Tater Tots
- Side Fried Pickles w/ Ranch$7.50
Small Side Fried Pickles w/ Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
- BBQ Bacon Baked Beans$9.00
Small Side of House Baked Beans w/ Smoked Bacon
- Side Mac & Cheese$12.95
Cavatappi Pasta, 3 Cheese Béchamel, Herb Crumb Topping
- Side Corn Bread$4.50
Jalapeno Corn Bread
- Side Focaccia Bread$4.50
Rosemary Focaccia Bread Grilled
- Side Pico de Gallo$2.50
Side Scratch Pico de Gallo
- Side Black Bean Corn Salsa$3.50
Side Black Bean Corn Salsa
- Side Cape Cod Chips$1.00
Side Cape Cod Chips
- Side Veg of the Day$9.95
Side of Vegetable of the Day
- Side Pulled Pork$9.95
Smoked Pulled Pork
- Side BBQ Brisket$12.95
Smoked Brisket
- Side Bacon$4.00
House Smoked Slab Bacon
Kids Menu
Desserts
Xtra Dressings
- Side Ranch$0.50
Side Ranch Dressing
- Side Blue Cheese$0.50
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
Side Honey Mustard Dressing
- Side House Tartar$0.50
Side Scratch Tartar Sauce
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
Side Sour Cream
- Side Mayo$0.50
Side Mayonnaise
- Side House BBQ$0.50
Side House-made BBQ Sauce
- Side Mustard BBQ$0.50
Side Mustard BBQ Sauce
- Side Buffalo Sauce$0.50
Side Buffalo Sauce
- Side House Ceasar Dressing$0.75
Side Scratch Ceasar Dressing
- Side House White Balsamic Dressing$0.75
Side Scratch White Balsamic Dressing
- Side House Horseradish Cream Sauce$0.75
Side Scratch Horseradish Cream Sauce
- Side Chipotle Aioli$0.75
Side Scratch Chipotle Aioli
- Side Black Garlic Aioli$0.75
Side Scratch Black Garlic Aioli
Wine
Red BTL
White BTL
Rosé BTL
NA Bevs
Soda
Juice/Other
Mock
Cleat Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- Cleat Bloody Mary$12.00
- Cleat Iced Coffee$16.00
- Draft Mai Tai$14.00
House blend of 4 Plantation Rums, Rhum JM, Almond Orgeat, Fresh Lime & Mint
- Cleat Margarita$13.00
Bribon Blanco Tequila, Accompani Flora Green, Fresh Pineapple, House-made Fresh Juice "Sour" Mix, Salt Rim
- Bloody Irishman$13.00
West Cork Bourbon Barrel Irish Whiskey, Blood Orange, Lime & Bitters
- Fresh Off the Peach$13.00
Ketel One Botanicals Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Pink Guava, Hibiscus, Lime & Cava
- Cucumber Smash$13.00
Stateside Vodka, Salted Cucumber Syrup, Lime & Mint
- Snatch Alley Breeze$13.00
Rhodium Cranberry & Cherry Vodka, Combier Peche Liqueur, Pineapple & Fresh Lime
- Pep Me Up$15.00
Grapefruit Peel Infused Bribon Blanco Tequila, House-made Pink Peppercorn & Rosemary Syrup, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Dry Lambrusco
- Espresso Martini$15.00
Stateside Vodka, Snowy Owl Cold Brew, Boston Distillery Coffee Liqueur, Boston Distillery Maple Bourbon Cream & Nutmeg
- Garden Tonic$15.00
Hendrick's Flora Gin, London Essence Indian Tonic Water, Hibiscus, Rosehip Lemon & Confetti Flowers
- Jackalope$13.00
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, Grapefruit, Aperol, London Essence Indian Tonic Water
- Revolutionary Tonic$13.00
Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water, Mint, Cucumber
- Rev Up the Engine$16.00
Torino Distilati Engine Organic Gin, Blood Orange, Giffard Coconut, Egg White, London Essence Indian Tonic Water
- Tropical Vibes Tonic$16.00
Porter's Tropical Old Tom Gin, Accompani Marigold, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Frozen Mango Spheres, London Essence Bitter Orange & Elderflower Tonic Water
- Malfy Coast G&T$14.00
Malfy Rosa Grapefruit Gin, London Essence Grapefruit & Rosemary Tonic, Fresh Grapefruit
- Foragers Tonic$15.00
Rhodium Forager's Gin (Women Owned Distillery), Blueberries, Lemon, London Essence Orange & Elderflower Tonic, Bellifolli Nero D'Avola
- Tequila Me Softly$14.00
Bribon Blanco Tequila, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Blood Orange Puree, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda
- Pumpkin Milk Punch$15.00
Roasted Sugar Pumpkins, C&A Signature Spice Blend (Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove, Allspice, Nutmeg), Up n' Down Rock & Bourbon, BroVo Lucky Falernum, Citrus, Snowy Owl Cold Brew, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk
- Sweater Weather$15.00
Tequila Ocho Reposado, Pear Puree, C&A Signature Spice Blend (Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove, Allspice, Nutmeg)
- Pedialyte Mimosa$14.00
- Mimosa Flight$22.00
- N/A Mimosa$10.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Spicy Maria$13.00
- Squeeze the Day$14.00
- Late Harvest G & T$16.00
Gray Whale Gin, Pierre Ferrand Yuzu Late Harvest Dry Curaçao, Grapefruit, Tarragon, Black Pepper, Fever Tree Indian Tonic
- N/A Hot Cider$8.50
- Hot Cider w/ Rum$16.00
- Hot Cider w/ Up Down Bourbon$16.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
The Cleat & Anchor is an American style restaurant and tavern that fuses casual Cape Cod charm with a little contemporary flare. BEST Craft Beer Selection on Cape Cod!
243 Lower County Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639