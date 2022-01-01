Go
Coal Fire Ellicott City

Coal Fire was created in an attempt to perfect the most popular food in America...PIZZA. Our commitment to our artisan style pizza is exhibited by the freshness of our ingredients and the attention to detail taken during the preparation & cooking process. Our homemade dough is aged and hand tossed, we've created three original sauces, made daily, to please any palate, our fresh mozzarella is handmade in house daily and our Pizzaiolo brings everything together in the 900 degree coal oven.

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12

Popular Items

Grilled Caeser$7.95
Tall fresh stalk of romaine, grilled then
topped with shaved Parmesan and
homemade Caesar dressing.
This warm salad is a must try! (ToGo dressings always on the side).
House Salad$5.95
Chopped iceberg & romaine lettuce
mixed with radicchio, celery, cucumbers,
**black olives and tomatoes topped
with a light vinaigrette (ToGo dressings always on the side). **Olives may contain pits.
Hand Cut Fries$4.95
Twice fried Idaho potatoes cut by hand.
Splash some vinegar on these spuds.
Homemade Onion Rings$6.95
Flash fried onions, lightly seasoned with our Chef’s original blend and served with a rich & tangy dipping sauce.
Cannolis (each)$3.95
12" PIZZA$10.95
16" PIZZA$13.95
The Coal Fire Salad$9.95
Thick cut brown sugar applewood
bacon, pecans, cherry tomatoes and crisp
romaine lettuce, tossed in a zesty honey
mustard vinaigrette (ToGo dressings always on the side).
16" Margherita Pizza$15.95
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with our classic sauce, and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.
Greek Salad$7.95
Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce,
**kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and
feta cheese with a creamy
Greek dressing (ToGo dressings always on the side) **Olives may contain pits.
Location

Ellicott City MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
