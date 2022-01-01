Go
The Paleta Bar

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

514 S Tejon St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Nova$11.00
Crispy mushrooms, pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze, almonds crushed peppers
SURVIVE AND THRIVE$7.50
greens, banana, peanut butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, vanilla, dates
WARRIOR$8.00
almond butter, banana, chocolate protein, cacao, dates, oat milk, sea salt
ENDURANCE$9.00
Base: Strawberry, peanut butter, banana, oat milk, maple, beet & elderberry
Toppings: Peanut butter, banana, chocolate chips, hemp seeds, granola
PB&J$7.50
strawberry, peanut butter, banana, oat milk, vanilla, agave, beet & elderberry
GLOW$8.50
mango, strawberry, banana, dates, goji berries, carrot, orange juice, coconut milk
PASSION$9.00
Base: Mango, strawberry, carrot & orange juice, cayenne + turmeric
Toppings: Strawberry, coconut, chia seeds, goji berries, granola, honey
REVIVER$7.50
strawberry, blueberry, vanilla protein, apple juice, coconut water, lemon, agave
Oasis Mushrooms$8.50
Cornmeal crusted local mushrooms with a creamy smoked paprika dip (contains nuts)
Sunshine Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Crispy waffle cut sweet potato fries tossed in Sun Seasoning, topped with tequila orange agave glaze and mint.
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs CO 80903

Directions

