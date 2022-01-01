Cocina Village
Cocina Village features Authentic Mexican Flavors for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Our mission is to bring a piece of Mexico to life, through the creation of authentic flavors that incite a celebration of Mexican Cuisine, in a place for everyone to taste and see. Welcome to the Cocina Village Experience.
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111
Fresno CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
West Coast Sourdough
Come in and enjoy!
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Come in and enjoy!
Culichi Town
Come in and enjoy!!
Jamba
Jamba Juice