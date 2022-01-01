Go
Toast

Cocina Village

Cocina Village features Authentic Mexican Flavors for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Our mission is to bring a piece of Mexico to life, through the creation of authentic flavors that incite a celebration of Mexican Cuisine, in a place for everyone to taste and see. Welcome to the Cocina Village Experience.

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111 • $$

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)

Popular Items

A La Carte Plate
Salsa 4oz$1.99
Chips Extra Basket$0.99
5 Mini Tacos$12.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
Carnitas Plate$14.99
Shredded pork carnitas mixed with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and choice of tortillas.
3 Regular Tacos$10.99
Choose between asada, pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, shredded beef or chicken. Onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa on top. Grilled Onions on the side.
Chimichanga$14.99
Choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or asada. Rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside. Guacamole and sour cream drizzle on top. Rice and beans on the side.
Asada Burrito$10.99
Carne asada with rice, beans, sour cream and cheese inside lunch style burrito.
Cocina Nachos$10.99
Carne asada, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese over fresh corn tortilla chips.
Taco Salad Bowl$13.99
Flour tortilla crunchy style taco salad bowl. Choose asada pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef. Includes, layer of beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3050 W Shaw Ave Suite 111

Fresno CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West Coast Sourdough

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culichi Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston