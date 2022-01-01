Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
CoffeeCo - Lititz
Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100
Lititz, PA 17543
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100, Lititz PA 17543
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Max&Go! Richmond Square
Smash burgers, milkshakes, tots and more!
Maize Mexican Cantina
Full-service restaurant and bar focused on So-Cal Mexican and Traditional Mexican food and beverage.
Mick's All American Pub (Lititz)
Full-service restaurant and bar focused on American Pub food and beverages.
Noodle Shack
Noodle Shack offers different type of food item, with a number of vegan and vegetarian options, as well. Bask in both comfort and excitement while enjoying our signature dishes.. We serving Ramen and pho — two entrees that bear similar elements but that vary wildly in flavor.