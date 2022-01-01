Go
A map showing the location of CoffeeCo - Lititz
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

CoffeeCo - Lititz

Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

No reviews yet

245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100

Lititz, PA 17543

Pickup

Popular Items

The 30$12.50
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Iced Chai Latte
Spiced, Vanilla, or Raspberry Chai Powder in Frothed Milk poured over Ice
Iced Latte
Cold Brewed Espresso with Milk over Ice
Egg Sandwich$8.75
2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese on a Croissant, Bagel, English Muffin or Toast. Breakfast meat additional charge.
Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso with lightly frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.
Ice Rage
Blended coffee drink with your choice of vanilla, caramel, mocha, or coffee flavor.
Iced Coffee
Cold Brewed Coffee over Ice
Hot Chai Latte
Spiced, vanilla, or raspberry chai powder in hot frothed milk
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100, Lititz PA 17543

Pickup

Pickup

