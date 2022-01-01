Go
CoffeeCo

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS

504 E Main St

Avg 4 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Chai Latte
Spiced, Vanilla, or Raspberry Chai Powder in Frothed Milk poured over Ice
Ice Rage
Blended coffee drink with your choice of vanilla, caramel, mocha, or coffee flavor.
Hot Chai Latte
Spiced, vanilla, or raspberry chai powder in hot frothed milk
Cobb Salad$10.55
Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt$11.65
CoffeeCo chicken salad with crisp bacon, tomatoes, melted muenster cheese, sprouts, and housemede dill ranch on grilled sourdough
Iced Coffee
Cold Brewed Coffee over Ice
Iced Latte
Cold Brewed Espresso with Milk over Ice
The 30$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Egg Sandwich$8.10
2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese on a Croissant, Bagel, English Muffin or Toast. Breakfast meat additional charge.
Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso with lightly frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

504 E Main St

New Holland PA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
