CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike

Street Corn Hash$8.75
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
Iced Chai Latte
Spiced, Vanilla, or Raspberry Chai Powder in Frothed Milk poured over Ice
Hot Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso with heavily frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.
The 30$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso with lightly frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.
Iced Coffee
Cold Brewed Coffee over Ice
Egg Sandwich$8.10
2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese on a Croissant, Bagel, English Muffin or Toast. Breakfast meat additional charge.
Hot Chai Latte
Spiced, vanilla, or raspberry chai powder in hot frothed milk
Iced Latte
Cold Brewed Espresso with Milk over Ice
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
Lancaster PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
