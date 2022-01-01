Columbiana restaurants you'll love
Columbiana's top cuisines
Must-try Columbiana restaurants
More about Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails
STEAKS
Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails
163 Town Center Ave, Columbiana
|Popular items
|Birdfish Beer Battered Haddock
|$19.00
Fresh Haddock. Birdfish Beer Batter. House Chips. Creamy Jalapeno Coleslaw. Tartar Sauce.
|Chicken Alouette
|$20.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Ruby Red Wild Rice Pilaf. Brown Butter Sage Alouette Cream Sauce. Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus.
|Hibachi
|$16.00
Fried Hibachi Rice. Vegetable Medley. Ponzu. House Yum Yum.
More about Riser Tavern on the Links
Riser Tavern on the Links
105 1/2 St. Andrews Dr., Columbiana, Ohio
More about BrewLounge Beer Company
BrewLounge Beer Company
115 Town Center Ave, Columbiana
|Popular items
|Flatbread -"Meat Monster" Pepperoni, Chicken, Sausage, Bacon, Mozzarella
|$20.00
|Flatbread -Braised Beef, Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella
|$14.99
|Flatbread -Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar
|$15.00