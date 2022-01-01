Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Columbiana restaurants you'll love

Columbiana restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Columbiana

Columbiana's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Columbiana restaurants

Banner pic

STEAKS

Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails

163 Town Center Ave, Columbiana

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birdfish Beer Battered Haddock$19.00
Fresh Haddock. Birdfish Beer Batter. House Chips. Creamy Jalapeno Coleslaw. Tartar Sauce.
Chicken Alouette$20.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Ruby Red Wild Rice Pilaf. Brown Butter Sage Alouette Cream Sauce. Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus.
Hibachi$16.00
Fried Hibachi Rice. Vegetable Medley. Ponzu. House Yum Yum.
More about Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails
Restaurant banner

 

Riser Tavern on the Links

105 1/2 St. Andrews Dr., Columbiana, Ohio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Riser Tavern on the Links
BrewLounge Beer Company image

 

BrewLounge Beer Company

115 Town Center Ave, Columbiana

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
Popular items
Flatbread -"Meat Monster" Pepperoni, Chicken, Sausage, Bacon, Mozzarella$20.00
Flatbread -Braised Beef, Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella$14.99
Flatbread -Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar$15.00
More about BrewLounge Beer Company
The Vineyards at Pine Lake image

 

The Vineyards at Pine Lake

14101 Market St, Columbiana

Avg 3.5 (37 reviews)
More about The Vineyards at Pine Lake
