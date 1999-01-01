- Home
Comforts
335 San Anselmo Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
Menu
Popular Items
our classic chocolate chip cookie (no nuts)
Marinated & BBQ sliced Mary's air-chilled chicken breast, shredded iceberg & romaine lettuce, flash-fried rice noodles, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, rice vinaigrette
Marinated & BBQ sliced organic tofu, shredded iceberg & romaine lettuce, flash-fried noodles, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, rice vinaigrette
Customize your Chinese Chicken Salad!
our signature Chinese Chicken Salad dressing
Who doesn't love this marshmallow, buttery treat? Oh, and it's gluten-free!
Boneless pieces of Mary's air-chilled chicken breast, panko-crusted & flash-fried, then dipped in our house teriyaki sauce (approximately 12-15 pieces in a pound)
known as our "almost famous" coconut cake, these mini coconut cupcakes are topped with cream cheese frosting and shredded coconut
our tender chocolate cake topped with cream cheese frosting
Our popular panko-crusted chicken breast, caramelized onions, melted Sonoma jack, mayo
SOUP
MEAT FISH
Signature Salads
10 Oz
16 Oz
VEGETABLES
Grab Go Salads
Family Meals Party Packs
Bread
OPEN FOOD
COOKIES Deli
Chocolate
CHIPS CRACKERS COOKIES
Granola
SANDOS
balsamic-marinated & grilled sweet peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto aioli, toasted ciabatta, mixed organic sonoma greens
made w/ brown rice, lentils, carrots, spices, served w/ caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, your choice of cheese, toasted brioche bun, french fries, house pickles
bn ranch beef, grilled onions, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, Comforts' secret sauce, brioche bun, french fries, house pickles
slow-braised short rib, caramelized onions, melted swiss, secret sauce, griddled rye, french fries, house pickles
SALADS
shredded cabbage, iceberg, carrots, cucumber, avocado, mint, crispy rice noodles, toasted crushed peanuts, sweet chili-lime vinaigrette
roast turkey, bacon, butternut squash, apple, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas, crumbled goat cheese, romaine hearts, iceberg, sherry-dijon vinaigrette *gf
crisp corn tortilla, black bean spread, shredded iceberg, romaine, marinated & grilled flank steak, grilled corn, avocado, queso fresco, crema, salsa fresca *gf
hobbs' applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine hearts, torn sourdough croutons, house caesar dressing
ENTREES
stir-fried vermicelli rice noodles, house char siu, prawns, carrot, napa cabbage, onion, sweet pepper, egg, scallions, soy-oyster-curry sauce
jasmine rice, sugar snap peas, carrots, scallions, soy-oyster sauce, two eggs, fruit garnish
panko-crusted wild true cod fish sticks, creamy jalapeño cole slaw, french fries, house pickles
served w/ ginger-scented jasmine rice and sautéed seasonal vegetables
RISE SHINE
herbed skyhill farms chèvre, choice of skillet potatoes, jasmine rice or fruit, choice of mini muffin, scone or toast
roast chicken, sonoma jack, cheddar, caramelized onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, avocado, sour cream, two eggs, spanish rice, fresh fruit *gf
our classic buttermilk-cornmeal pancake, either served plain, or w/ blueberries & lemon zest, or chocolate chips, or Mixed Summer Berries
Two eggs "your way", w/ choice of ham, bacon or sausage, choice of skillet potatoes, rice or fresh seasonal fruit
Cinnamon challah, stuffed w/ sweetened cream cheese, fresh berries, pure maple syrup
served w/ creamy Greek yogurt, fresh mixed berries & bananas
Two eggs "your way", buttermilk-cornmeal griddlecake, your choice of ham, bacon, or chicken-apple sausage,
Toasted English muffins, topped w/ Canadian bacon, two poached eggs & hollandaise sauce, served w/ your choice of skillet potatoes, rice or fresh fruit
hobbs’ applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, Sonoma jack, choice of skillet potatoes, jasmine rice or fruit, choice of mini muffin, scone or toast
yukon gold potatoes, caramelized onions, fried sage, pan gravy, two eggs, choice of mini muffin, scone or toast
layered corn tortillas, rancheros salsa, Sonoma jack, two eggs; Spanish rice, black bean chili | *gf
fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Sonoma jack, sour cream, choice of skillet potatoes, jasmine rice or fruit, choice of mini muffin, scone or toast
LUNCHTIME
marinated & fried chicken breast, slathered in a spicy korean bbq sauce, quick-pickled cucumbers, cabbage slaw, sesame aioli, toasted brioche bun, french fries, house pickles
bn ranch beef, grilled onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, brioche bun, french fries, house pickles
SIDES
COOKIES
chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, walnuts
toasted coconut, chopped pecans, semi-sweet chocolate chips (gluten-free)
sugar cookie with chopped pecans, rolled in powdered sugar
Signature Salads
Customize your Chinese Tofu Salad!
Marinated & roasted sliced Mary's air-chilled chicken breast, shredded iceberg & romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, tomatoes, Sonoma jack, roasted tomato-chili vinaigrette, tortilla strips (on the side) *GF
Shredded iceberg & romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, tomatoes, Sonoma jack, roasted tomato-chili vinaigrette, tortilla strips (on the side) *GF
BARS
dried cranberries, apricots, almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond flour (gluten-free)
We pride ourselves on making everything in-house - but, we LOVE these bars from Sweet Things Bakery in Tiburon! Why mess with perfection! :)
a fudgy chocolate brownie, with semi-sweet chocolate chips (no nuts) - *tip - great warmed up slightly with a dollop of vanilla ice cream! :)
Who doesn't love this marshmallow, buttery treat? Oh, and it's gluten-free!
Chicken Okasan
CUPCAKES
known as our "almost famous" coconut cake, these coconut cupcakes are topped with cream cheese frosting and shredded coconut
our tender chocolate cake topped with cream cheese frosting
An individual cheesecake with chocolate, lemon curd or fresh fruit topping.
Cold Artisan Sandwiches
Sonoma jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, roasted sweet pepper aioli
Dijon-marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, mixed greens, mayo
Sliced, roasted turkey breast, cranberry sauce, Sonoma jack cheese, mixed greens, mayo
Our popular albacore tuna salad, sliced cucumbers, mixed greens, mayo
Hobbs' honey-baked ham, Jarlsberg, mixed greens, house honey-Dijon mustard
Sliced, smoked turkey breast, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, roasted sweet pepper aioli
PUDDING MOUSSE
cinnamon challah baked w/ seasonal fruit, served w/ crème anglaise
Hot Grilled Sandwiches
Our popular albacore tuna salad, melted Swiss
Impossible "burger" patty, Havarti, tomato, mixed greens, mayo
Hobbs' brown sugar-cured bacon, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, mayo
Garlic & rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast, Sonoma jack cheese, tomato, arugula, mayo
Beverages
decaffeinated ginseng green tea
our house blend of Blackcurrant & Irish black teas
half House Iced Tea & half lemonade
Location
335 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo CA 94960