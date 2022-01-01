Cook & Craft-Shea

Go
Mac & Cheese$10.00
cavatappi | white cheddar | american | parmesan
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$12.00
bacon | garlic | bourbon caramel
Craft Burger$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
Deviled Eggs$7.00
Cauliflower Wings$10.00
buffalo sauce | cucumber dressing
Southwest Chopped Cobb$14.00
roasted corn | tomato | chicken breast | smoked bacon | hardboiled egg | pickled red onion | queso fresco | avocado | cayenne lime dressing
Filet Sliders$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
Grilled Meatloaf$20.00
glazed brussels sprouts | red smashed potatoes | bordelaise
Crafted Salad$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
Zach's Philly$15.00
thinly sliced marinated chicken l sautéed onion & bell peppers l basil l provolone cheese l toasted focaccia l crispy fries
Location

7306 E Shea

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
