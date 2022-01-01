Go
Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

2854 18th Street • $

Avg 4.9 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip$2.65
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt.
Single Cookie Cellos$3.15
single cookie cello with cookie fix sticker & tied with ribbon.
Double Cookie Cellos$5.80
double cookie cellos with cookie fix sticker & tied with ribbon.
White Trash$2.65
white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt ( tree nuts)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2854 18th Street

Homewood AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
