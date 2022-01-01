K'Far
Meaning “village” in Hebrew, K’Far is an Israeli bakery & café inspired by the food, energy and warmth of Israeli bakeries.
A 10% service charge for our entire hourly team is included in your bill. Optional gratuities go directly to your service staff. Thank you!
110 S. 19th Street
110 S. 19th Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
Revolution Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Mission Taqueria
Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)
Her Place
kind of a restaurant. more of a dinner party.