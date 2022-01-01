Go
Meaning “village” in Hebrew, K’Far is an Israeli bakery & café inspired by the food, energy and warmth of Israeli bakeries.
A 10% service charge for our entire hourly team is included in your bill. Optional gratuities go directly to your service staff. Thank you!

110 S. 19th Street

Popular Items

Sachlav Cappuccino$4.50
Steamed orchid root milk with espresso (whole milk only)
6 Pack Pistachio Sticky Bun$20.00
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
6 Pack Chocolate Babka Bundle$20.00
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
6 Tehina Chocolate Chip Cookies$12.50
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
Single Brown Butter Artichoke Boreka$3.50
Brown butter artichokes with spinach, kashkavel cheese, and roasted garlic, topped with poppy seeds
Single Chocolate Rugelach$3.00
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
3 Pack Boreka$9.00
Contains:1 Brown Butter Artichoke Boreka1 Potato Boreka with Everything Bagel Spice1 Cream Cheese and Olives Boreka with Sesame Seeds and Za'atar
Pastry Box$20.00
2 Mini Chocolate Babkes2 Pistachio Sticky Buns2 Tehina Chocolate Chip Cookies
Walnut Cake (Gluten Free)$4.00
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
Tehina Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
Location

110 S. 19th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
