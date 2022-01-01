Go
Corner Coffee Shop

When you visit Corner Coffee Shop you will enjoy a clean and relaxing atmosphere and friendly service. Our specialties include handcrafted espresso drinks, loose leaf teas, fresh, locally-made soups and sandwiches, as well as a variety of delicious baked goods and treats.
Our coffee is sourced from a fair-trade local roaster that is well known in the Lancaster area — Square One Coffee.

WRAPS • SANDWICHES

3526 Old Philadelphia Pike • $

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Flavored Coffee$3.95
Iced Caramel Latte$5.25
Fruit Smoothie$5.25
16oz Vanilla Latte$5.10
Coconut Creme Iced Coffee$3.95
Iced Flavored Latte$5.25
16oz Flavored Latte$5.10
Iced Coffee$3.25
Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.25
Salted Caramel Creme Coffee$3.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3526 Old Philadelphia Pike

Intercourse PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

