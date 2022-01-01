Go
Toast

Corner Bar & Grill

Corner Bar & Grill is a local gathering spot located in Fenton, MI. Our menu reflects a Gastro pub spirit with handcrafted cocktails, craft beer, while keeping its roots as a local hang out. We like to consider Corner Bar & Grill an extension of your living room, where friends, family and neighbors share good times.
#GoodFoodGoodFun #RaisingTheBarOnBarFood

4015 Owen Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black n' Blue$15.00
Our classic burger blend blackened, onion bun, smoked
blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, pickled onions.
Classic Burger$14.00
Classic burger blend, American cheese, sesame bun, shredded
lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, ketchup, mustard, mayo.
Krispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Fried brussels sprouts, red wine vinaigrette,
candied walnuts, crispy capers.
Fish Tacos (3)$12.00
Blackened or fried North Atlantic, Blue Fjord cod, fresh
pico de gallo, pickled onions, Mexican cabbage slaw,
white corn tortilla, mozzarella, lime sour cream.
CBLT$13.00
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Black Label bacon, tomato,
avocado, lettuce, balsamic mayo, Detroit brioche bun.
Brick Chicken$17.00
All-natural pan seared boneless chicken breast, smashed
red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, grilled asparagus.
Quesadilla$11.00
Seasoned all-natural shredded chicken, cheddar cheese,
housemade southwest ranch sauce, gilled onion & peppers,
served with all the toppings.
Sub Shaved Rib-Eye Steak $3
CBG Steak Burger$15.00
Dry-aged beef from “Farm Field Table”, premium
blend of brisket, chuck and short rib, onion bun,
grilled mushrooms, black pepper horseradish
compound butter, swiss, topped with fried onions.
Rosemary Fries$3.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy all-natural chicken, pickle, honey mustard, topped
with zesty housemade coleslaw served on a sesame bun.
See full menu

Location

4015 Owen Road

Fenton MI

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gardens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar/Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vicinia General Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pita Way - Fenton

No reviews yet

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston