Cotton Gin Cabernet Grill

Cabernet Grill Restaurant & Cotton Gin Village Lodging Fredericksburg Texas

2805 South State Hwy. 16

Popular Items

Pan Seared Flounder$34.00
Lightly Dusted with Seasoned Flour & Topped with Brown Butter, Crawfish Tails and Capers
The Steak Knife Wedge Salad$12.00
Baby Iceberg, Slab Bacon, House-made Gorgonzola Walnut Dressing, & Grape Tomatoes
Eight Ounce Beef Filet Mignon$54.00
Center Cut 1800 Degree Broiled
Charred Bacon Roasted Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Artisan Bread Basket$6.00
Rosemary Sea Salt Focaccia, La Rambla Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic & Basil Oil
Ten Ounce Strip Steak$37.00
Topped with Gorgonzola, Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic and Porcini Cream
Texas Twinkies$12.00
Four Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos Stuffed with Beer Sausage and Redneck Cheddar with Jezebel Dip
Lobster Topped Chicken Fried Ribeye$39.00
Topped with Green Chile Cream Gravy
Wild Organic Arugula Salad$11.00
Wild Organic Arugula, Hill Country Pecans, Marinated Beets & Texas Goat Cheese, La Rambla Olive Oil & Balsamic Drizzle
Oak Smoked Pork Tenderloin$29.00
with Apples, Cranberry & Dates, Served with Bourbon Demi Glaze
2805 South State Hwy. 16

Fredericksburg TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
