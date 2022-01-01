Chicken tenders in
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(849 reviews)
Chicken Strips
$10.00
All white meat chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce & served with fries.
More about Barley's
GRILL
3rd Base Bar and Grill
800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs
Avg 4.5
(24 reviews)
Chicken Strip Basket
$8.50
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill
