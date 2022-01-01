Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chimichangas

Primo's Council Bluffs image

 

Primo's Modern Mexican Food

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#2 ChimiChanga$9.99
More about Primo's Modern Mexican Food
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Chimichanga$12.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

