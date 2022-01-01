Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chimichangas in
Council Bluffs
/
Council Bluffs
/
Council Bluffs
/
Chimichangas
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chimichangas
Primo's Modern Mexican Food
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(249 reviews)
#2 ChimiChanga
$9.99
More about Primo's Modern Mexican Food
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs
Avg 4.3
(137 reviews)
Steak Chimichanga
$12.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Browse other tasty dishes in Council Bluffs
Reuben
Quesadillas
Cheesecake
Chicken Pizza
Patty Melts
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Nachos
More popular cities to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston