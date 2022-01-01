Counterpoint

Go
830 25th Street Suite 100

Popular Items

fried chicken sandwich$16.00
brined chicken, mustard aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, fries
cheeseburger$18.00
half pound grind, american cheese, pickles, spicy aioli, fries
kale salad$14.00
cochinita pibil tacos$14.00
pickled onions, salsa, lime
veggie burger$20.00
grilled caesar salad$14.00
parmesan, house made croutons, caesar dressing
fries$8.00
salt and pepper
poached pear salad$14.00
Location

830 25th Street Suite 100

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
