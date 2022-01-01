Go
COVER 2

Cover 2 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exeptional service and delicious food, Cover 2 creates the ultimate dining experience.

13701 U.S. 183

Popular Items

CRAWFISH | C2 STYLE$12.95
Tossed in our signature Hot or Mild Sauce
CRAWFISH | EAST TEXAS STYLE$12.95
HICKORY BURGER$13.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Longhorn Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Hickory Sauce, Mayo
FLAT TOP BURGER$10.95
One-Third Pound and Seasoned, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Dijonnaise | Double the Meat
CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES$9.95
Smoky, Spicy Crispy-Fried Pickle Chips | Your purchase gives $1 to Partnerships For Children
PARMESAN FRIES$5.00
Location

13701 U.S. 183

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

