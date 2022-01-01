Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

Bachour

Bachour is world renown pastry chef Antonio Bachour's restaurant, bakery and pastry shop in Coral Gables, Florida. Bachour is located on the ground floor at 2020 Salzedo, a mixed-use community that was developed by and houses the Codina Partners headquarters. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu is Contemporary American, and features a full-line of viennoiserie, egg-based dishes, tartines, sandwiches and salads as well as Bachour’s petite-gateux, macarons and bonbons.

