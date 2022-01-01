Go
Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

126 Giralda Ave

Popular Items

Birria Taco (LTO)$11.00
Beef brisket with guajillo and ancho chilies, cinnamon and oregano, served with broth, onion, cilantro and lime
Pollo al Carbon$8.00
grilled marinated chicken, queso mixto, pico de gallo, salsa fresca, cilantro
Esquite$5.00
corn off the cob, epazote, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin
Pollo al Carbon Quesadilla$13.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo al carbon
Tortilla Chips$1.50
fresh fried tortillas chips
Al Pastor$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
Coyo Guacamole$8.00
hand smashed Hass avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, tortilla chips
Carne Asada$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
Carne Asada Burrito$13.50
flour tortilla, rice & beans, pico de gallo, queso mixto, crema and carne asada
Location

126 Giralda Ave

Coral Gables FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Bachour is world renown pastry chef Antonio Bachour's restaurant, bakery and pastry shop in Coral Gables, Florida. Bachour is located on the ground floor at 2020 Salzedo, a mixed-use community that was developed by and houses the Codina Partners headquarters. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu is Contemporary American, and features a full-line of viennoiserie, egg-based dishes, tartines, sandwiches and salads as well as Bachour’s petite-gateux, macarons and bonbons.

