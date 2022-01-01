CRAFT Coral Gables

Go
Welcome! WE ARE a pizzeria with the "soul of a pub". We created a young, bold and unique concept that offers a classic product in a modern and relaxed atmosphere.

127 Giralda Av.

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Croquettes, Honey Toasted Almonds & Parsley$11.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.95
Prosciutto: Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glazed , Burratta$17.95
Cappuccino$4.50
Bacon Cheese Burger, Aioli, Tomato Relish & Fries$14.95
Quattro Formaggi: Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Goat Cheese$15.95
Pepperoni & Muzzarella$14.95
Margherita Clasica$12.95
Hawaian: Mozzarella, Pineapple & Ham$14.95
Truffle Fries, Parmesan Cheese & Aioli$9.95
Location

127 Giralda Av.

Coral Gables FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
