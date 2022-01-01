Go
Toast

Cross Creek Cafe

Retro casual dining and bar

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Club Sandwich$11.99
Oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side
Mayo Packet
Mustard Packet
Classic BLT$9.99
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with one side
Chicken Tender Dinner$11.50
Five crispy tenders served with one side and honey mustard sauce
Gourmet Dog$6.50
Quarter pound all beef frank on a toasty bun. Served with one side
Cobb Salad$13.99
Chicken, bacon, egg, cucumber, tomato, red onion and choice of dressing
Quesadilla
Beef or chicken in a flour tortilla served with salsa, sour cream or cheese
Catfish Dinner$13.99
Fried, grilled, sautéed, Cajun or jerk. Served with choice of two sides
Cross Creek Slider
Beef or Chicken
See full menu

Location

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Krave

No reviews yet

Our business specializes in bringing high quality food. Our meats are carefully selected; trimmed in house and marinated for over 24 hours in our special marinade that's consisted mostly with your favorite fruits; to create that rich and bold flavor.

Cafe At Pharr

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zunzi's

No reviews yet

South African Inspired Takeout, Delivery, and Catering!

Howell's Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

We're open from 11AM to 10PM daily (we're open until 11PM on Friday & Saturday)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston