Click Restaurants 2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest

2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Waco Taco

Tacos

Grilled Chorizo Tacos

Grilled Chorizo Tacos

$10.00

spicy grilled chorizo, served with cilantro, onion, chipotle sauce, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).

Crispy Falafel Tacos

Crispy Falafel Tacos

$10.75

fried falafel, served with coleslaw, creamy avocado sauce, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$10.50

lightly fried sea bass, served with cilantro, onion, baja mayo, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).

Fajita Chicken Tacos

Fajita Chicken Tacos

$12.50

savory chicken with peppers, served with cilantro, onion, chipotle sauce, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).

Charred Cauliflower Tacos

Charred Cauliflower Tacos

$10.00

blackened cauliflower florets, served with cilantro, onion, creamy avocado sauce, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).

Extras

Side of Coleslaw

$1.75

Extra Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Extra Avocado Sauce

$0.75

Extra Tortillas (pack of 4)

$2.00

To-Go Utensils

plastic cutlery

Golden Moon Dumplings

Dumplings

Xian Pork Dumplings

Xian Pork Dumplings

$10.75

boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with pork, ginger, and garlic, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).

Jiang Chicken Dumplings

Jiang Chicken Dumplings

$10.75

boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with chicken, garlic, and green onion, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).

Chengdu Vegetable Dumplings

Chengdu Vegetable Dumplings

$9.95

boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with tofu, cabbage, and mushrooms, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).

Extras

Extra Dumpling Sauce

$1.50

To-Go Chopsticks

wooden chopsticks

To-Go Utensils

plastic cutlery

Uptown Fries

French Fries

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$4.75

crispy fries tossed in earthy truffle oil & sea salt

Spicy Sesame Fries

Spicy Sesame Fries

$4.50

crispy fries tossed with sesame oil & chili powder

Salt & Vinegar Fries

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$4.50

crispy fries tossed with sea salt & white vinegar

Chipotle BBQ Fries

Chipotle BBQ Fries

$4.50

crispy fries tossed in sweet & smokey bbq seasoning

Mediterranean Fries

Mediterranean Fries

$4.50

crispy fries tossed in a blend of herbs, garlic, & lemon

Chesapeake Fries

Chesapeake Fries

$4.50

crispy fries tossed in maryland crab seasoning

Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$4.25

crispy fries tossed with sea salt

Sauces & Extras

Extra Dipping Sauce

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.75

your choice of extra dipping sauce

To-Go Utensils

plastic cutlery

FIGO Pasta

Antipasti

FIGO Bruschetta

FIGO Bruschetta

$6.10

Toasted ciabatta bread with garlic, vine-ripened tomatoes and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil.

Cacio e Pepe Fries

Cacio e Pepe Fries

$4.00

Crispy golden French fries tossed with smokey black pepper and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$9.85

Crispy calamari with fiery jalapeños and tart slices of fried lemon.

Mozzarella in Carrozza

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$6.75

Fresh mozzarella in a lightly fried “bread carriage.”

Arancini Siciliani

Arancini Siciliani

$8.10

Fried rice balls filled with mozzarella cheese.

Meatballs Fiorentina

Meatballs Fiorentina

$8.95

FIGO meatballs (beef or chicken) with spicy tomato sauce and toasted ciabatta bread.

Caprino

Caprino

$5.45

Homemade goat cheese and apricot spread on lightly toasted ciabatta bread.

Build Your Own Pasta or Ravioli

Pick any of our fresh sauces, then choose any housemade pasta or ravioli. Last, "Be the Chef" with our list of tasty add-ons.
Primavera

Primavera

$5.85

Vine-ripened tomatoes, broccoli, English peas, fresh spinach, basil, garlic with extra virgin olive oil, basil and white wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our braised short rib ravioli).

Checca Fiorentina

Checca Fiorentina

$6.35

Vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our ricotta spinach ravioli).

Aglio, Olio, e Pepperoncino

Aglio, Olio, e Pepperoncino

$5.70

Roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes with Parmigiano Reggiano - served with and pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).

Pesto alla Genovese

Pesto alla Genovese

$5.85

Classic pesto with basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

Pecorino & Lemon

Pecorino & Lemon

$5.85

Pecorino Romano cheese and cream sauce with lemon zest - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our Maine lobster ravioli).

Ragu alla' Bolognese

Ragu alla' Bolognese

$6.35

Classic bolognese sauce with beef, onions, celery, tomatoes and red wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our rigatoni pasta).

Italian Sausage & Peppers

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$5.80

Spicy Tuscan sausage with bell peppers, onions, garlic and tomato sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (featured with our six cheese ravioli).

Salmone con Piselli

Salmone con Piselli

$6.10

Oak-smoked salmon and English peas in a pink vodka sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$5.85

Four Italian cheeses with four seasonal herbs served - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).

Alfredo

Alfredo

$5.85

FIGO cream sauce with butter and parmesan cheese - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$5.70

Tuscan tomato sauce of vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).

D&G Pink

D&G Pink

$5.85

Pink sauce with melted cheese and a splash of Pomodoro - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).