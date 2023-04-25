Click Restaurants 2080 Defoor Avenue Northwest
Waco Taco
Tacos
Grilled Chorizo Tacos
spicy grilled chorizo, served with cilantro, onion, chipotle sauce, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).
Crispy Falafel Tacos
fried falafel, served with coleslaw, creamy avocado sauce, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).
Baja Fish Tacos
lightly fried sea bass, served with cilantro, onion, baja mayo, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).
Fajita Chicken Tacos
savory chicken with peppers, served with cilantro, onion, chipotle sauce, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).
Charred Cauliflower Tacos
blackened cauliflower florets, served with cilantro, onion, creamy avocado sauce, and flour tortillas (pack of 4).
Extras
Golden Moon Dumplings
Dumplings
Xian Pork Dumplings
boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with pork, ginger, and garlic, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).
Jiang Chicken Dumplings
boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with chicken, garlic, and green onion, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).
Chengdu Vegetable Dumplings
boiled crescent moon shaped dumplings stuffed with tofu, cabbage, and mushrooms, tossed in our sweet & spicy Sichuan sauce (6 dumplings per order).
Uptown Fries
French Fries
Truffle Fries
crispy fries tossed in earthy truffle oil & sea salt
Spicy Sesame Fries
crispy fries tossed with sesame oil & chili powder
Salt & Vinegar Fries
crispy fries tossed with sea salt & white vinegar
Chipotle BBQ Fries
crispy fries tossed in sweet & smokey bbq seasoning
Mediterranean Fries
crispy fries tossed in a blend of herbs, garlic, & lemon
Chesapeake Fries
crispy fries tossed in maryland crab seasoning
Classic Fries
crispy fries tossed with sea salt
Sauces & Extras
FIGO Pasta
Antipasti
FIGO Bruschetta
Toasted ciabatta bread with garlic, vine-ripened tomatoes and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil.
Cacio e Pepe Fries
Crispy golden French fries tossed with smokey black pepper and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Calamari Fritti
Crispy calamari with fiery jalapeños and tart slices of fried lemon.
Mozzarella in Carrozza
Fresh mozzarella in a lightly fried “bread carriage.”
Arancini Siciliani
Fried rice balls filled with mozzarella cheese.
Meatballs Fiorentina
FIGO meatballs (beef or chicken) with spicy tomato sauce and toasted ciabatta bread.
Caprino
Homemade goat cheese and apricot spread on lightly toasted ciabatta bread.
Build Your Own Pasta or Ravioli
Primavera
Vine-ripened tomatoes, broccoli, English peas, fresh spinach, basil, garlic with extra virgin olive oil, basil and white wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our braised short rib ravioli).
Checca Fiorentina
Vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our ricotta spinach ravioli).
Aglio, Olio, e Pepperoncino
Roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes with Parmigiano Reggiano - served with and pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).
Pesto alla Genovese
Classic pesto with basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).
Pecorino & Lemon
Pecorino Romano cheese and cream sauce with lemon zest - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our Maine lobster ravioli).
Ragu alla' Bolognese
Classic bolognese sauce with beef, onions, celery, tomatoes and red wine - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our rigatoni pasta).
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Spicy Tuscan sausage with bell peppers, onions, garlic and tomato sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (featured with our six cheese ravioli).
Salmone con Piselli
Oak-smoked salmon and English peas in a pink vodka sauce - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).
4 Formaggi
Four Italian cheeses with four seasonal herbs served - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our gemelli pasta).
Alfredo
FIGO cream sauce with butter and parmesan cheese - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).
Pomodoro
Tuscan tomato sauce of vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil and extra virgin olive oil - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our penne pasta).
D&G Pink
Pink sauce with melted cheese and a splash of Pomodoro - served with any pasta or ravioli of your choice (pictured with our fusilli pasta).