10 pc Bone In Wings

$12.99

10 pc Vegan Nuggets

$8.99

6 pc Bone In Wings

$8.99

BONE IN

Bone In Wings

6 pc Bone In Wings

$8.99

10 pc Bone In Wings

$12.99

15 pc Bone In Wings

$18.99

20 pc Bone In Wings

$23.99

30 pc Bone In Wings

$34.99

40 pc Bone In Wings

$44.99

BONELESS

Boneless Wings

6 pc Boneless Wings

$7.99

10 pc Boneless Wings

$10.99

15 pc Boneless Wings

$15.99

20 pc Boneless Wings

$19.99

30 pc Boneless Wings

$28.99

40 pc Boneless Wings

$37.99

TENDERS & SANDWICH

Tenders

3 pc Chicken Tenders

$7.99

6 pc Chicken Tenders

$13.99

10 pc Chicken Tenders

$22.99

15 pc Chicken Tenders

$29.99

20 pc Chicken Tenders

$38.99

30 pc Chicken Tenders

$55.99

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

SHRIMP

Panko Shrimp

6 pc Panko Shrimp

$8.99

10 pc Panko Shrimp

$12.99

15 pc Panko Shrimp

$17.99

20 pc Panko Shrimp

$21.99

30 pc Panko Shrimp

$29.99

VEGAN

Vegan Wings

4 pc Vegan Wings

$8.99

8 pc Vegan Wings

$17.99

12 pc Vegan Wings

$24.99

16 pc Vegan Wings

$29.99

20 pc Vegan Wings

$36.99

30 pc Vegan Wings

$49.99

Vegan Tenders

6 pc Vegan Tenders

$16.99

10 pc Vegan Tenders

$26.99

15 pc Vegan Tenders

$36.99

20 pc Vegan Tenders

$44.99

30 pc Vegan Tenders

$59.99

3 pc Vegan Tenders

$8.99

Vegan Nuggets

40 pc Vegan Nuggets

$37.99

6 pc Vegan Nuggets

$6.99

10 pc Vegan Nuggets

$8.99

15 pc Vegan Nuggets

$13.99

20 pc Vegan Nuggets

$18.99

30 pc Vegan Nuggets

$28.99

SIDES

Regular Sides

Regular Fried Green Tomato

$5.99

Regular Spicy Cheese Curd

$5.99

Regular Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Regular Fried Green Beans

$4.99

Regular Fried Asparagus

$5.99

Regular Tater Tots

$3.99

Regular Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Regular Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

Regular Sweet Corn Nuggets

$3.99

Regular Onion Rings

$3.99

Regular Jalapeno Bites

$5.99

Regular Carrots

$2.99

Regular Celery

$2.99

Regular Curly Fries

$2.99

Regular Waffle Fries

$2.99

Regular Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Regular Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Regular fried pickle fries

$5.99

Full Sides

Full Fried Green Tomato

$7.99

Full Spicy Cheese Curd

$7.99

Full Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Full Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Full Fried Asparagus

$7.99

Full Tater Tots

$5.99

Full Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Full Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Full Sweet Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Full Onion Rings

$4.99

Full Jalapeno Bites

$7.99

Full Carrots

$3.99

Full Celery

$3.99

Full Waffle Fries

$4.99

Full Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Full Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Full Fried Pickle Fries

$7.99

Full Curly Fries

$4.99

DESSERTS

Beignets

$4.99

Oreo Churro

$4.99

Cookie

$1.99

Cakes

$4.99

King Of Pops

$3.99

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

DRINKS

Soda

$1.99

Water

$2.49

Glass Bottles

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Add Fruit Pulp to Lemonade

$0.79Out of stock

CATERING

Catering Wings

50 pc Bone In Wings

$54.99

75 pc Bone In Wings

$79.99

100 pc Bone In Wings

$99.99

Catering Boneless Wings

50 pc Boneless Wings

$47.99

75 pc Boneless Wings

$67.99

100 pc Boneless Wings

$89.99

Catering Chicken Tenders

40 pc Chicken Tenders

$72.99

50 pc Chicken Tenders

$87.99

75 pc Chicken Tenders

$129.99

100 pc Chicken Tenders

$169.99

Catering Vegan Wings

40 pc Vegan Wings

$64.99

50 pc Vegan Wings

$79.99

Catering Panko Shrimp

40 pc Panko Shrimp

$47.99

50 pc Panko Shrimp

$49.99

75 pc Panko Shrimp

$69.99

100 pc Panko Shrimp

$94.99

Extra Dip

Ranch

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Remoulade

$0.79

Roasted Red Pepper

$0.79

Marinara

$0.79

Extra Sauce on Side

$0.79

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.99

Cocktail Sauce

$0.99