Have you tried the latest wing spot in ATL? We are Urban Wings! Specializing in savory wings with endless mixtures of flavors and you can even create your own special sauce. Call it what you like, Urban Wings specially specializes in WINGS and AMAZING SIDES to go along with it! Not to mention we also offer tasty wing vegan friendly options. We value local eats, wing fan friendships, customer satisfaction, and friendly faces. Looking forward to creating wing memories with everyone!

