Cuckoo's Chicken House

Cuckoo's Chicken House & Waterin' Hole has been serving our award winning wings since 1999. With over 25 Wing Sauces your sure to find your favorite!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

128 E College Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (472 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings (Bone-In) - Full Order (8)$18.00
Over a pound with choice of one or two sauces. Not your average wings. Jumbo wings 2-3 oz. each, marinated, lightly breaded, and cooked to perfection. Choose 2 Sauces. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - 1/2 Order (4)$8.50
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)$18.00
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
House Salad$4.00
Mixed green salad-Romaine Lettuce, cucumber slice, tomato wedge, celery stick, topped with croutons
Wing Sauce$1.00
Southwest Munchers - 25 Pieces$10.00
Breaded rounds stuffed with potato, jalapenos and cheese. Choice of salsa or ranch dressing.
Macaroni & Cheese Bites (10)$9.00
10 Deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites with a choice of ranch or salsa for dipping.
Southwest Munchers - 10 Pieces$6.00
10 Breaded rounds stuffed with potato, jalapenos and cheese. Choice of salsa or ranch dressing.
Kid Chicken Fingers Meal$7.00
3 Chicken Fingers with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & drink
Chicken Finger Dinner$22.00
A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

128 E College Dr

Durango CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

