Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Italian subs in
Cumberland
/
Cumberland
/
Italian Subs
Cumberland restaurants that serve italian subs
Scotty's Pizza - 1310 West Industrial Boulevard
1310 West Industrial Boulevard, Cumberland
No reviews yet
Italian Sub Large
$11.99
More about Scotty's Pizza - 1310 West Industrial Boulevard
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bella Napoli
692 Green Street, Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(149 reviews)
Italian Sub
$8.49
More about Bella Napoli
Browse other tasty dishes in Cumberland
Chicken Pizza
Cake
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Steak Subs
Meatball Subs
Chicken Tenders
Pizza Steak
More near Cumberland to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Latrobe
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Martinsburg
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(198 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(291 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston