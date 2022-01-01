Go
Toast

DeAngelo's

Italian Creole Restaurant
We serve Italian food with a Creole flair!

PIZZA

2620 E 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Cheese (C.Y.O.)$13.00
Use this option for a 16" cheese pizza or add toppings to Create Your Own (C.Y.O.)
This pizza automatically comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.00
10" Cheese (C.Y.O)$8.00
Use this option for a 10" cheese pizza or add toppings to Create Your Own (C.Y.O.).
This pizza automatically comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Tuscan Chopped Salad$13.00
Baby spinach, romaine, granny smith apple slices, dried cranberries, pecans, hand crumbled feta cheese, red onion rings and our house made Italian vinaigrette
Pesto Pasta$17.00
A pesto-cream sauce with roasted garlic, walnuts, and your choice of chicken or shrimp tossed with penne pasta
Homemade Lasagna$15.00
Choose either Meat Lasagna with home made bolognese or a 7 layer cheese lasagna with 5 Italian cheeses
Paisano$2.00
Approximately 4-5 slices of Scholars Inn Bake House Bread.
Lemon Alfredo$18.00
lightly breaded chicken breast tossed in Parmesan and rosemary served over a lemon Alfredo sauce with penne pasta
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

2620 E 3rd St

Bloomington IN

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

C3 Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Our family-friendly Bloomington (just a short distance from the IU campus) & Columbus restaurants offer both delivery, curbside service, carryout & dine-in options. We serve pizza & pasta with personality and so much more!

Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery

No reviews yet

Great pub food, live entertainment, 100 guest rental space, 17 taps, craft cocktails and home of the Hairy Bear!

BuffaLouie's

No reviews yet

Selected by The USA TODAY as one of America's TEN BEST Wing Joints! We've been an Indiana tradition since 1987!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston