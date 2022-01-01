Go
Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews

Strikingly modern for it's day, a 1956 service station in Fortville has opened as Denver’s Garage Pizza & Brews.

110 E Broadway

Popular Items

Cheese & Pepperoni$16.95
Our delicious dough and house made sauce topped with our mozzarella provolone cheese blend and thick-cut pepperoni.
Denver Lee$24.95
A classic! Fresh sweet onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives with thick-cut pepperoni and pork sausage.
Large Order Chicken Wings$18.50
10 chicken wings tossed with your choice of of buffalo, tangy BBQ, cajun seasoning, or sweet siracha sauce. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces, ranch or blue cheese.
Charlie$24.95
A meat lover's dream! Piled high crispy bacon, ground beef, seasoned ham, thick-cut pepperoni and pork sausage.
Potato Wedges$9.75
A pile of crispy potato wedges topped with the highest quality cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, crispy bacon and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
Breadsticks$6.00
6 breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, dusted with a parmesan romano cheese, served with your choice of cheese or marinara dipping sauce
Large Order Breadsticks$12.00
12 breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, dusted with parmesan romano cheese, served with your choice of two dipping sauces, cheese or marinara.
Cheese, Pepperoni & Sausage$18.95
Our delicious dough and house made sauce topped with our mozzarella provolone cheese blend, thick-cut pepperoni and pork sausage.
Spring Salad$6.50
Spring mix topped with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of ranch, french, blue cheese, italian, or honey mustard.
Cheese Pizza$14.95
Our delicious dough and house made sauce topped with our mozzarella and provolone cheese blend.
Location

110 E Broadway

Fortville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar

Authentic Italian food! Carry out available

Bonsai

Come in and enjoy!!

Taxman Fortville

Taxman Fortville is an Indiana brasserie and tap room committed to artfully pairing the highest quality local ingredients with house-made craft beers, wine and cocktails. Our culinary team offers globally inspired localized cuisine that showcases ingredients sourced from artisans and farmers from around the region. The seasonally evolving menus features fresh interpretations on familiar favorites built on a foundation of classic culinary techniques and local flora and fauna.

SchoolHouse 7 Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

