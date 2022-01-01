Go
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1700 Snelling Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$2.79
Spicy Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
Plate$11.09
Greek Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
Baklava$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Tzatziki Sauce onion and tomatoes
Kids Meal$5.79
Chicken Gyros$8.29
Chicken Gyros meat with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and feta cheese
Rice Bowl$9.29
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1700 Snelling Ave

Falcon Heights MN

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

