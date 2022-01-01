Drama Burger
Drama Burger is well-loved burger boutique from Europe opening first restaurant in USA. We do craft burgers, and home smoked pastrami.
2420 W Kennedy Blvd
Location
2420 W Kennedy Blvd
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Taco Dirty - South Tampa
Juice, Bowls, Mexican Things
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
NY NY Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Soho Saloon
Come in and enjoy!