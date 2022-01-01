Dream Bakery

Go
Locally owned bakery featuring gluten free pastries and desserts plus custom cakes for every occasion. Take out, curbside and delivery.

GF Cinnamon Roll (Dairy Free)$4.95
Soft, tender cinnamon rolls topped with the traditional glaze, they’ll remind you of those ones from the mall. Allergens: Tree nuts, soy, eggs. Ingredients: Brown rice flour, tapioca flour, potato starch, almond flour, almond milk, margarine, brown sugar, vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, cider vinegar, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, salt.
GF Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.95
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with Black Forest Ham and sharp cheddar cheese. Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, ham, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF Plain Croissant$5.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter. Freezes well so stock up - reheat at 350 or in the toaster oven. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF Chocolate Cupcake$3.75
GF chocolate cupcake topped with a swirl of chocolate buttercream icing with chocolate curls. Ingredients: Cupcake - Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), sugar, coffee, canola oil, eggs, dark chocolate (Sugar, unsweetened chocolate, anhydrous dextrose, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural vanilla extract), cocoa powder, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Frosting - Butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, salt. Allergens: eggs, soy, milk (dairy free when you request vegan frosting)
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.35
Traditional chocolate chip cookies made with our rice flour blend. A little crispy on the edges, a little chewy in the middle, and full of both milk and dark chocolate chips. Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), brown sugar, sugar, butter, dark choc chips (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), milk choc chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), eggs, milk, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Allergens: milk, eggs, soy.
GF Chocolate Croissant$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF/DF Cookies & Cream Cupcake$3.95
Gluten free, dairy free chocolate cupcake topped with a swirl of dairy free cookies and cream icing and a gluten free Oreo. Ingredients: Cupcake - Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), sugar, coffee, canola oil, eggs, dark chocolate (Sugar, unsweetened chocolate, anhydrous dextrose, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, natural vanilla extract), cocoa powder, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Frosting - Margarine, powdered sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, salt, gluten free Oreos. Allergens: eggs, soy.
GF M&M Cookie$2.50
Chocolate chip cookie topped with a generous handful of M&Ms. Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), brown sugar, sugar, butter, dark chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), milk chocolate chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), plain M&Ms, eggs, milk, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Allergens: milk, eggs, soy.
GF Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish$5.25
Buttery gluten free croissant dough formed into a danish, filled with strawberry and cream cheese filling and dusted with powdered sugar.
Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, strawberries, red food coloring, cream cheese, powdered sugar. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF Cinnamon Sugar Poptart$4.50
Flaky pastry filled with brown sugar and cinnamon and topped with a sweet glaze. Ingredients: Crust - Steves cake flour (rice flour, potato, tapioca flour, plant fiber (psyllium, cellulose) emulsifier (polyglycerol esters of fatty acids from vegetable fat, mono and diglycerides from plant origin), butter, eggs, milk, water, sugar, salt. Filling - Brown sugar, cinnamon, tapioca starch.
14735 Bratton Unit #210

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
