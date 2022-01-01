Go
Das Schnitzel Haus

We are a casual German "Scratch Kitchen".
From the gravy's and sauces to the desserts and the bread, everything is made from scratch inside the restaurant.
Come on in and enjoy tastes from Germany and other parts of Europe right here in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio.

5728 PEARL RD • $$

Avg 4.7 (931 reviews)

Popular Items

Pierogies$8.00
4 "haus" made potato and cheese pierogis, served with grilled onions and sour cream.
Deutsche Platte$24.00
Combination of tender breaded veal schnitzel, bratwurst, goulash. Served with 2 sides
Kraut Kugeln$9.00
4 sauerkraut balls per order, made with cream cheese, corned beef, and kraut. Topped with a house aioli
Cabbage & Noodle$4.00
Schnitzel vom Hähnchen (Chicken)$18.00
Breaded tenderized chicken breast, served w/ 2 sides.
Sauerbraten$20.00
beef roast marinated for 3 days, broiled in sweet/tangy gravy. Served w/ two sides
Kartoffel Kuchle$7.50
4 potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream
Bavarian Soft Pretzels$5.50
Hand twisted warm pretzels, topped with drizzled sea salt. Served with bacon cheese sauce on side.
Jäger Schnitzel$20.00
Pork schnitzel, topped with homemade mushroom gravy, served with two sides.
Chicken Paprikash$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5728 PEARL RD

PARMA OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
