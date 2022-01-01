Go
DyFre's Burger

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

7420 Fullerton Rd

Springfield, VA 22153

Popular Items

Churros Cinnamon Sticks$4.00
Churros Cinnamon Stick with your delicious choice of sauce
FUSION BURGER *$13.50
Shredded Chicken in Creole sauce, Tomato, Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, Caramelized Onions.
NEW BRISKET BURGER *$19.99
Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, our special blend, aged sharp cheddar cheese, topped with smoked beef brisket and red onion bacon marmalade
FROZEN MARGARITA 16 oz$13.99
CLASSIC HOT DOG$10.00
Colossal quarter pound beef frank, Sauerkraut, Dijon mustard.
DYFRE’S DOUBLE TROUBLE *$18.00
Grilled charcoal bun, Twice the meet double the fun, smoked cheddar cheese, Bacon, Tomato and Sautéed Onions, signature homemade sauce
COWBOY BURGER *$14.00
Grilled charcoal bun, Fried egg, Bacon, Tomato, smoked cheddar cheese, fried onions, arugula
ELITE BURGER *$12.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onions, Smoked cheddar cheese, Tomato and Pickles.
EMPANADAS (X2)$6.00
Ground Beef and Rice
DYFRE’S CHEESE FRIES *$13.00
Crispy hand-cut fries covered in cheese and steak Topped with sour cream ,pico de Gallo and Scallions
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm

7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield VA 22153

