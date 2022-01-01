Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Eagle

Eagle restaurants
Eagle restaurants that serve salmon

Rembrandts image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rembrandts

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle

Avg 5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Benedict$16.00
More about Rembrandts
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet image

FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet with sun-dried tomato butter on the side. Served with a side Caesar salad.
Teriyaki Salmon Satay$13.00
Teriyaki marinated and served with mango salsa.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
CACi image

 

CACi

1592 Riverside Drive, Eagle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
salmon, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, rainbow carrots, tarragon butter
More about CACi

