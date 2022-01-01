Salmon in Eagle
Rembrandts
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
|Salmon Benedict
|$16.00
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle
|Charbroiled Salmon Fillet
|$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet with sun-dried tomato butter on the side. Served with a side Caesar salad.
|Teriyaki Salmon Satay
|$13.00
Teriyaki marinated and served with mango salsa.