Go
Toast

East Hana JC

Japanese Restaurant serving sushi and ramen in Jersey City, NJ.

103 Montgomery street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
See full menu

Location

103 Montgomery street

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Razza

No reviews yet

Based in Jersey City, we are committed to making and serving the best pizza possible from our wood burning oven.

Taste of North China 聚缘轩

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baonanas Harborside

No reviews yet

GOING BEYOND BANANA PUDDING!
Every one of our 20+ flavors consist of a light & fluffy mousse with layers of fresh fruits, wafers, and much more!
Our flavors change every week, we can't wait for you try all of them all<3

Gaia & Loki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston