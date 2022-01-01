Go
East Austin Pizza Kitchen

FRESH DOUGH, BEST PIZZA, Your Neighborhood Spot
Our dough is always made in-house every day and we use only the highest quality ingredients like garlic, basil, and oregano. All without preservatives or additives.

14509 FM 969 STE 109

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Pizza Any Toppings$8.50
Small thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 10in - 4 slices) with your choice of available toppings.
Bevo Friendly Fries$7.00
No Beef Allowed - Fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, chipolte aioli, and side of ranch
The REAL Texan$13.50
Two 6oz American beef patties with swiss and American cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, red onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli house sauce. Served with our seasoned house fries.
The Carnivore Pizza$15.00
A Meat Heaven Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, and bacon.
10 Bone In Wings$13.99
Gluten Free - 10 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, and celery.
Austin Colony Supreme Pizza$16.00
Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, poblano peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives. (approximately 13-14 in, 8 slices)
6 Bone In Wings$8.99
Gluten Free - 6 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots and celery.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Five tasty mozzarella sticks, batter dip, fried to a golden and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce.
Classic Hamburger$9.50
A 6 oz beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, and house sauce. Served with our seasoned house fries.
Large Pizza - Any Toppings$14.50
Large thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 14 in - 8 slices) with your choice of any available toppings.
Location

AUSTIN TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

