Go
Toast

The Edge

The Edge Golf Inc

519 Golf Club Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

Broasted Chicken Dinner$14.00
Brined, breaded & broasted to crispy, juicy
perfection. Served with your choice of two sides
Classic Potato Skins$9.00
Potato skins fried to a golden brown & covered in melted cheddar jack cheese blend, bacon, & scallions. Served with a side of sour cream
The Edge Club$10.00
Ham, turkey, american, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo piled high on your choice of bread. White, wheat, or rye
Classic Cheeseburger 8oz$12.00
An 8 oz steak burger seasoned, grilled, & topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Your choice of a traditional or pretzel bun.
*Add Bacon $2
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
3 chicken tenders with choice of
dipping sauce and one side
Fried Cod Platter$15.00
Beer battered & fried to perfection
served with tartar sauce
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos$8.00
Indiana Tenderloin$11.00
Hand cut fresh pork tenderloin just the way you like it breaded or grilled & topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
4 oz steak burger with american cheese and one side
Cranberry Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken over mixed greens tossed in our homemade cranberry & poppy seed dressing with cucumbers, dried cranberries, pecans, & feta cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

519 Golf Club Road

Anderson IN

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TM Nortons

No reviews yet

Dine in and carry out!!
Monday 11-9 pm
Tuesday 4-9
Wednesday and Thursday 4-10pm
Friday -Saturday 11am- 11pm
Sunday 12-9pm
Sundays 4-9 pm

1925 PubHouse at Grandview

No reviews yet

1925 PubHouse offers an Excellent American Dining Menu Available for Dine In, Carryout/Curbside or Delivery! Classic Favorites include our Breaded Tenderloins, Half Pound Burgers, Jumbo Chicken Tenders, Loaded Potato Skins, Lobster Rolls, Porterhouse Pork Chop, Salmon, Fresh Salads and Homemade Pies!

Oakley Brothers Distillery

No reviews yet

Small Batch distillery specializing in craft cocktail featuring our house made spirits. We also have an on site kitchen to offer food for guests. 21 and older establishment.

The Toast Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston