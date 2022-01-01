Edison Brewing Company
Our brewery is built around European-Style lagers. We are lovers of original beer. Not to say we don’t like new fangled creative brews!
Popular Items
Location
785 Science Blvd.
Gahanna OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
