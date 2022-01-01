Go
Egg Harbor Cafe

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

2350 Lehigh Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)

Popular Items

Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Coffee
Meat Side
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
San Antonio Skillet$11.50
Harbor potatoes, chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2350 Lehigh Avenue

Glenview IL

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
