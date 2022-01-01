Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
2350 Lehigh Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2350 Lehigh Avenue
Glenview IL
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
JibekJolu
Come on in and enjoy!
Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market
Modern, warm space with a fireplace offering ample wines & small plates of American comfort food with a twist.
Mingle Juice Bar
Take away Acai bowls, smoothies and much more.
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
Authentic Mexican food straight from mom's kitchen with the best margarita's in town