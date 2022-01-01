Eggs & Jam
A Breakfast Cafe
1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102
Popular Items
Location
1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102
West Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Hall DSM
The Hall is where you can meet your friends, or make a hundred new ones. Where tables are long and conversations are longer. Where cocktails are crafted and the food is served fresh from the Justice League of Food. Where a refurbished railcar building is not only a location, but also the center of conversation. Where music plays, games are on, communities connect—and all are welcome.
Cattoor's
Come in and Enjoy
Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Big Acai Bowls
Welcome to Big Acai, located in Valley Junction! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:15 - 7:00 and Sat - Sun 9:15 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only and wear a mask.