Toast

Eggs & Jam

A Breakfast Cafe

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102

Popular Items

ONE Pancake$3.95
Toast Face Killah$11.95
The Informer$10.95
Mimosa Chicken and Waffles$13.95
Breakfast Potatoes$2.95
You Can Touch This$10.95
YO Home to Bel Air GF$11.95
Ludabiscuits$10.95
Hash State of Mind$11.95
Side of Crispy Bacon$3.95
Location

West Des Moines IA

West Des Moines IA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
