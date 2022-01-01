Go
Toast

El Cholo

Come in and enjoy!!

1025 Wilshire Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.2 (3253 reviews)

Popular Items

#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco$17.95
#4 Combination Two Enchiladas$17.95
Bluecorn Enchiladas$19.95
Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO$7.95
Enchilada Suiza$19.55
Fajitas$19.75
Guacamole$12.95
Quesadilla$14.25
#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno$17.95
Individual Margarita$12.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1025 Wilshire Boulevard

Santa Monica CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

We're a warm and welcoming neighborhood spot in Santa Monica that's open every day for breakfast and lunch. Chef/Partner Jennifer Toomey and team cook up a variety of farmers' market-driven dishes, like comforting egg dishes and pancakes, hearty sandwiches, healthful salads, grain bowls, and more, while our pastry case is always piled with fresh baked goods, sweet treats and breads from Partner/Pastry Chef Laurel Almerinda.

Bodega Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Coffee until 4 :: Wine, beer & pizza all day.

Umami Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Truxton's American Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston