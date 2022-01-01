El Cholo
Come in and enjoy!!
1025 Wilshire Boulevard • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1025 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
We're a warm and welcoming neighborhood spot in Santa Monica that's open every day for breakfast and lunch. Chef/Partner Jennifer Toomey and team cook up a variety of farmers' market-driven dishes, like comforting egg dishes and pancakes, hearty sandwiches, healthful salads, grain bowls, and more, while our pastry case is always piled with fresh baked goods, sweet treats and breads from Partner/Pastry Chef Laurel Almerinda.
Bodega Wine Bar
Coffee until 4 :: Wine, beer & pizza all day.
Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Truxton's American Bistro
Come in and enjoy!